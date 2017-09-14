Milton McBride, 48, a resident of Houma, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by four brothers, Wilfred McBride Jr., Vernell McBride, Donald McBride and Rashad Johnson of Houma; sisters, Wendy McBride of Houma and Leslie Thomas of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.