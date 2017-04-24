Milton Joseph Williams, 68, a resident and native of Patterson, LA passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 8:40 PM at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Tuesday April 25, 2017 from 9:00 AM until funeral services at 11:00 AM at the Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson, LA with Pastor Patrick T. Jones, officiating the services. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow funeral services in the Shields Cemetery in Patterson, LA

Milton was a Veteran of the United States Army, receiving an Honorable Discharge. The East St. Mary Funeral Squad will perform at graveside.

Memories of Milton will forever remain in the hearts of his son, Dewayne Joseph Williams of Lafayette, LA; one brother, Dennis Williams; a sister, Gloria Williams all of Patterson, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.

Pease visit; www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.