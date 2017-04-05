Milton Davis Sr., 92, a native of St. Joseph and resident of Jeanerette, died Monday April 3, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Franklin from 9 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Irish Bend Benevolent Society Cemetery in St. Joseph.

He is survived by four sons, Melvin Davis and Kerry Davis, both of Franklin, and Robert Gabriel and Rogers Gabriel, both of Morgan City; five daughters, Tammy Thomas, Maxine Randle and Vivian Matthews, all of Franklin, Terry Dwyer of Jeanerette and Sarah Gabriel; one brother, Eugene Davis of Franklin; 30 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a wife, three daughters, one son, one granddaughter, two brothers, and one sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.