October 14, 1929 – September 1, 2018

Mildred Marie Boudreaux, a longtime resident of Baldwin, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in the evening hours of Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Franklin Health Care Center. She was born on October 14, 1929 in Centerville, one of five children born to the late Arnold J. Boudreaux and the late Estella Escurieux Boudreaux. Though disabled from an early age, Mildred didn’t let her circumstances get in her way. A devout Catholic, she attended Mass regularly and prayed the rosary often. Her passion in life was gardening. Nothing brought her more joy than watching her garden flourish. Some other favorite pastimes of Mildred’s were playing bingo and listening to music, especially country and western. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her son, Lonnie James Boudreaux; four grandchildren, Bridget B. LaGrange, Pepper B. Lewis, April Boudreaux, and Michelle B. “Micki” Harris; six great grandchildren, Lacy LaGrange, William and Marissa King, Emma and Alexa Picard, and Sydnie Boudreaux; daughter-in-law, Tina Landry; and two siblings, Shirley B. Migues and Wade “Butch” Boudreaux and his wife Joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her infant sister, Stella Ann Boudreaux; and one brother, Arnold Jerome “Tut” Boudreaux Jr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 7, 2018, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin during at 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. Following the services she will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Cedric Sonnier will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Sean Picard, Andrew Harris, Ronnie Anslum, and Danny Migues.

