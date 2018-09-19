Mildred Luker Joy, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, and a former resident of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 Sunday, September 16, 2018, at her home in Lafayette.

Survivors include her five children, Wilton Robert “Bob” Cason Jr., David Victor Cason, Cathy Anne Cason, Lynette Cason Lutz and her husband Dean, and Amanda Cason Sonnier and her husband Tony; her brother, J. D. Luker and his wife Sein; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Joy Jr.; her father and stepmother, James M. Luker and Marion Luker; her mother, Winnie Price Wolf; and her stepfather, Haskell Knight.

Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church, 1100 Lee Ave. in Lafayette, on Friday, September 21, 2018, at 10 a.m., with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 9 a.m. The Rev. Steve Horn will conduct the services. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date in the Patterson Protestant Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., Patterson, LA.