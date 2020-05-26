Article Image Alt Text

MILDRED HOWARD TOULSON

Tue, 05/26/2020 - 11:35am

Mildred Howard Toulson, 89, a resident of Morgan City, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.

