September 28, 1929 — March 25, 2020

Mildred G. Bernadou, a native of Abbeville and a longtime resident of Bayou Vista, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 90.

Mildred is survived by her loving daughter, Camille Bernadou of Bayou Vista; two sisters; one brother; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Due to the unforeseen circumstances, graveside services for Mildred will be held private by the family.