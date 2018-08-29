Mildred B. Madison, 75, a native of Jeanerette and a resident of Franklin, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at 10:59 p.m. at Franklin Foundation hospital in Franklin.

Visitation will be at Special Providence Baptist Church, 814 Martin Luther King Street, Baldwin, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 from 9-11 a.m. Burial rites will be read at the church at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Morris Madison Sr. of Franklin; two sons, Morris Madison Jr. and Jonah T. Madison, both of Franklin; two daughters, Stephanie Madison Carey and her husband David of Franklin, and Andrea P. Madison-Lowe and her husband Earl II, of New Orleans; two brothers, Allen Bridget and Murray Bridget, both of Patterson; six sisters, Rebecca Marie Lee, Betty Jean Carpenter, Viola Marie Lee and Lilly Ann Jones and her husband Danny, all of Waco, Texas; Barbara Jean Lee of Houston, Texas, and Viola Bridget of Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rev. Willie J. Otis and Rev. James F. Otis officiating.

The Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge.