July 2, 1944- February 12, 2019

Michael “Mike” Nelson, 74, a resident of Morgan City, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born July 2, 1944, in Columbia, Louisiana, the son of Gwendolyn Cruse Nelson and Copeland Ray Nelson.

Mike served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963-1967. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam with battlefield promotions to Corporal, then to Sergeant. After Vietnam, he played Minor League Baseball for two years. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and he even did play by play with the late great Harry Caray. He had a great passion for the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. He owned Nelson Enterprises for 46 years which included bars such as The Naughty Knight, The Purple Peacock and The Rathskeller. It wasn’t uncommon to have all-time greats such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Fats Domino, Percy Sledge, Tommy McClain and David Allen Coe at his home. He also served on the Civil Service Board under three mayors.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Susan Griffin Nelson of Morgan City; two children, Michael Ray Nelson and Cynthia Melissa Nelson of Morgan City; seven grandchildren, Karson Nelson, Kollin Nelson, Kameron Nelson, Kolton Nelson, Trent Williams, Laini Williams, Sarah Williams and Exchange student he mentored, Pablo Machado of Caracus, Venezuela; one sister, Barbara Carroll of Shreveport; and his companion, Service Dog Jack.

Mike was preceded in death by his son, James David Nelson; step-daughter, Cheryl Deville; mother, Gwendolyn Cruse Nelson; father, Copeland Ray Nelson; grandfather, Charles Cruse; and his grandmother, Georgia Elizabeth Gilliam Cruse.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Duay, Anthony Thibodeaux, Chuck Cruse, Gordon Rice, Lenny Dartez, Leroy Breaux, James Morrison, Ben Chaisson, Earl King, Gary Guarisco and Dr. Vernon Thibodeaux.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Hargrave Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 8 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Mike will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Central Catholic High School or the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Ray Lynn Guarisco, Gary Guarisco, Kenny Duay, Leroy Breaux, Kristin Aman, Kelly Thomas, Tony Vincent and Terry Oubre for their special care and compassion during Mike’s illness.

Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.