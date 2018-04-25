Michael Marino Jr., a native of Morgan City, passed away on April 21, 2018, at the age of 51.

Michael, better known as Mike, retired as a Captain for the Morgan City Police Department after 28 years of dedication. While an integral part of the MCPD family, Mike worked as a jailer, as a patrol officer, and as a detective. His ceaseless drive to help his community attained him the ranks of Sergeant of patrol and narcotics, Lieutenant and Captain over the Enforcement Division.

A Spiritual person, Mike loved spending time with his family and those friends who were just as close as family. He enjoyed being on the water fishing, doing anything for and with law enforcement, and especially telling stories and reminiscing about his days on the police force. Because he had such a big heart Mike was one of those rare individuals that everyone could always count on.

Mike is survived by one son, Luke Marino; step-daughter Courtney Carpenter; mother Barbara Topham; sister Rhonda Marino David and her husband, Dwayne; stepsister Jennifer Vicknair and her wife, Jennifer Chehardy; uncle Garrett Topham Jr. and his wife, Brenda; aunt Lebrun Mahfouz; and numerous cousins and good friends, as well as his very best friend and confidant, Mike Nelson.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael Marino Sr.; maternal grandparents Garrett and Ellen Topham; paternal grandparents Katy and Luke Anthony Marino; aunt Rayola “Tut” Theriot and her husband Walter; and his aunt, Linda D’Vietro.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Thursday, April 26, 2018, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City. Following services, Mike will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery. Police honors will be officiated by his brothers and sisters in blue from the Morgan City Police Department.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.