Michael Lynn Raymond Jr., 39, a resident of Patterson, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018 in Culberson County, Texas.

Michael was born on August 12, 1978 in Morgan City, the son of Michael L. Raymond Sr. and Kay Copeland Raymond.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Isaiah Raymond, Andrea Raymond and Ashley Raymond, all of Bayou Vista; his parents, Michael L. Raymond Sr. and Kay Copeland Raymond of Patterson; one brother, Ray Raymond and wife Amy of Berwick; two sisters, Rhonda Dennis and husband Doyle of Patterson, and Heather Blair and husband James “Bo” of Morgan City; and six nieces and nephews, Sean Dennis, Lauren Sanders, Lindsay Blair, Austin Blair, Kelsie Raymond and Ray Raymond Jr.

Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, R.J. Copeland and Mary Goward Ritchie; and paternal grandparents, R.J. and Mary Macalusa Raymond.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.