Michael Joseph Landry, 75, a native and resident of Stephensville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Metrejean Landry; four children, Perry Landry and Loretta Duval, both of Stephensville, Pauline Morgan of Watson and Faron Landry of Belle River; two brothers, Leonard Landry and Damon Landry, both of Stephensville; two sisters, Barbara Eues of Stephensville and Susanna Kendrick of Baton Rouge; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation was Friday from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.