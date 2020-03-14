Michael B. Williams passed away at the age of 57 in the early morning hours of Friday, March 13, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary following a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer.

Mike, as he was affectionately known, was born in Morgan City on January 4, 1963 and was the first of five children born to Burr Williams Jr. and the late Cheryl Williams. Raised in Bayou Vista, Mike was a longtime resident of Morgan City where he spent most of his adult life. He worked as a senior auxiliary operator for LEPA where he dedicated 25 years of service, and also fulfilled his dream of owning and operating his own restaurant, Landry’s Seafood, which was located in Morgan City, as well as catering for almost 30 years. Cooking was definitely his passion in life.

Mike also knew that work was not all there was to living. A wonderful and selfless father, protective big brother, and a proud grandfather and son, he knew that family was most important. He was a family man through and through. Although taken from this life all too early, his family takes great comfort in knowing that he fought the fight, and though not healed in the view of this world, they know he is truly healed and can take his rest with all his loved ones that have gone before him. He will be missed, no doubt, but all the more remembered with a smile.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his children, Michael A. Williams and his wife Chantal, Jill Williams, and Jacob Williams; his grandchildren, Collin, Noah, and Alec; his father, Burr F. Williams, Jr.; his brothers and sisters, David Williams, Scott Williams, Misty Williams, and Tina Williams; his companion, Nancy Arnould; his dog, Sammy; nieces and nephews, Trent, Laini, Sarah, Scotty, Isabella, Tyler, Sydni, Hanno, Lauryn, and Julia; uncle and aunts, Dennis and Mary Etta Taylor, Janice Duay, and Lucille Bernadou; and numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas Kyle Williams; his mother, Cheryl Owen Williams; his maternal grandparents, Charles Owen and Amy Robicheaux Owen; and his paternal grandparents, Burr F. Williams Sr. and Nora Dardar Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, at 11:00 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson, followed by interment in the Morgan City Cemetery. Father Garrett McIntyre will officiate the services.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson on Sunday, March 15, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and again on Monday, March 16, from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Serving as pallbearers will be his brothers, David and Scott Williams, nephews Trent Williams and Louis Wilson, and his best friends Jerry Brunet, Mack Mayfield, and Roland Delaune.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Mike’s cousin, Dr. Carla Thurston, for her love and compassionate care given to Mike in his time of need.

