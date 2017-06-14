Michael Amacker, 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Monday, May 29, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by a son, Terrance Lovely of Houma; mother, Mary Brown-Amacker of Houma; four brothers, Kenneth Amacker of Franklin, Tyrone Amacker of Morgan City, and Darryl Amacker and Jerome Amacker, both of Houma; five daughters, Anita Douglas, Bernadette Franklin, Gwendolyn Amacker, Kimberly Amacker and Carol Amacker, all of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.