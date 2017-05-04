June 17, 1940 - May 1, 2017

Mercedes “Desi” Myers Verret, 76, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017.

She was born June 17, 1940, in Patoutville, Louisiana, the daughter of Ernest Myers and Emerite Louise LeBlanc Myers.

Desi was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be missed by all who knew her. She was very generous with her time and dedicated 15 years of service to Wal-Mart after proudly earning her GED and an accounting degree at Young Memorial.

In her later years, she enjoyed community life at Maison Jardin. Desi enjoyed crocheting, friendly gossip and volunteering at Sacred Heart Thrift Store. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She never missed her grandkids’ sporting events, dance recitals and band concerts.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, Steve Verret and wife Gwendolyn of Lebanon, Ohio, and Dale Verret and wife Laura of Alexandria; daughters, Tina Pisani and husband Noel Jr. of Patterson, and Gwen Willoughby and husband Wallace “Cliff” of Patterson; brothers, Ernest Myers, Jack Myers, Lonnie Myers (Pauline) and David Myers (Jackie); sisters, Louise “Putt” Trainer (Allen), Debbie Boudoin (Clay) and Donna Myers; eight grandchildren, Krista Carter (Bryan), Fagan Willoughby, Salea Willoughby, Danielle Pisani, Calla Willoughby Ott (James), Lloyd Verret, Airie Willoughby and Dylan Pisani; and two great-grandchildren, Brianna Carter and Parker Pisani.

Desi was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Myers and Emerite Louise LeBlanc Myers; and three brothers, Perry Myers, Ray Myers and Adam Myers.

Visitation services will be held Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Noas Kerketta, will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church beginning at noon. Desi will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following Mass.