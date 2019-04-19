Funeral service for Melvin “Stoney” Jones Jr. will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11 a.m. at Triumph Baptist Church. The Rev. Carl F. Lewis will officiate the service.

Viewing will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Triumph Baptist Church.

Melvin “Stoney” Jones Jr. was born December 28, 1956, to the late Shirley W. Austin and Melvin Jones Sr. He was a life-long resident of Franklin, Louisiana. Melvin departed this life on April 13, 2019, at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Melvin was baptized at an early age by the Rev. Octave Vincent of Triumph Baptist Church. He later served under the late Rev. Clarence Stewart. He continued his fellowship under the leadership of Pastor Carl Lewis. He served as a faithful member and was an active participant in various functions at the church. He enjoyed singing in the men’s choir.

He leaves to cherish in memories his loyal and devoted wife of 38 years, Debra R. Jones and his beautiful and loving daughter, Sherdell “Dell” Jones; two brothers, Kenneth (Gertrude) Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Terry (Carla) Jones of Glencoe, Louisiana; one sister, Helen Ray of Houma, Louisiana; a devoted cousin, uncle and big brother, Harold (Marilyn) Edwards of Franklin, Louisiana; two devoted cousins, Bryan (Erica) Jack of Jeanerette, Louisiana and Elvridge Jack of Louisville, Kentucky; two loving aunts, Ethel May Tardy and Debra Fontenot and various uncles of Franklin, Louisiana; four brothers-in-law, Mustafa (Ruth) Rashada of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, William (Gloria) Roberson of Houston, Wallace Roberson and Jackie (Angel) Roberson of Franklin, Louisiana; three sisters-in- law, Geraldine Roberson Lewis and Shirley Roberson, both of Franklin, Louisiana and Elaine Roberson Collins of Houston; three godsons, Cody Martin, Derick Lovely and William Jackson Jr.; one goddaughter, Kaila Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley Austin and Melvin Jones Sr.; and his grandmother, Helen Williams.

MK Dixon Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.