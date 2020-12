Melvin Joseph Barras Sr., 85, a native of Bayou Chene and resident of Bayou Vista, died Nov. 9, 2020 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

He is survived by his wife, Dorsey Barras; two children, Cathy Newlin and Melvin Barras Jr.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, two brothers and a sister.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.