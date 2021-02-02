February 3, 1935 — January 30, 2021

Maxine Ozio Galler, 85, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City surrounded by her children. Maxine was born on February 3, 1935 in Morgan City, the daughter of Calvin and Ella Ozio. Maxine was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and Nicholls State University.

Affectionately known by her many students as, “Mrs. Galler,” she worked 31 years for the St. Mary Parish School Board as a kindergarten teacher at M.E. Norman Elementary. When asked why she chose kindergarten, she would say that at least at that age the children could still look up at her. Prior to that, she worked for Ms. Hazel Smiley’s day school.

Maxine retired in 2003, and she enjoyed being at home and working in her yard. She took pride in her garden as well as her front flowerbeds with petunias and other flowers. She liked to sit on the back patio and watch her grandchildren play and continued being a teacher, teaching them their letters and sounds. Maxine enjoyed cooking and celebrating with her family for holidays, birthdays, and special events. Also, she enjoyed watching LSU play when she could catch the game as well as was a big fan of the New Orleans Saints every Sunday. She missed being able to attend church because of the pandemic, but enjoyed watching it at home.

Maxine will be greatly missed by her two children, Michael E. Galler III and wife Tina Bergeron Galler of Morgan City, and Mona Lisa Galler Hahn and husband Neal Hahn of Lafayette, LA. She will be greatly missed by all four grandchildren and their spouses: Kristen Galler Thibodeaux and husband Christopher of Houma, LA; Alyssa Galler Avet and husband Christopher of Houma, LA; Cherie Hahn Latiolais and husband Derek of Youngsville, LA; Katelyn Hahn Guidry and husband Philip of Broussard, LA. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Jace Paul Latiolais, Joseph Robert Thibodeaux, and Austin Michael Latiolais.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin J. Ozio and Ella Duplantis Ozio, and husband Michael E. Galler Jr.

The family would like to thank the ER and ICU staff of Ochsner St. Mary and Dr. William Cefalu Jr. and his staff for all of the loving care during the last day’s events. Also, a special thanks goes out to the many people with Cardiovascular Institute of the South in both Morgan City and Houma for all their efforts.

Due to COVID, concerns a private family ceremony will be held at Twin City Funeral Home on Thursday, February 4, 2021. A service and rosary will be said, and interment will follow at the family tomb at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The family asks that friends and family members continue to offer condolences via phone and social media until such a time a Mass can be held.