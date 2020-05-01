Maudry Ann Cavalier, a lifelong resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 72. She had a special place in her heart for all babies and helped her family in need. She constantly spoiled her nieces and nephews. Being around children brought a special joy to her life. Her unique voice and laughter will be missed.

Maudry is survived by her sisters, Dora Landry and Dorothy “Mary” Morgan and her brothers, Edward Cavalier and Ervin Cavalier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Felician and Goldie Mayon Cavalier and her siblings, Laura Hidalgo, Theresa Cavalier, Guilday Cavalier, Edmond Cavalier, Charlie Cavalier and JB Cavalier.

A private service will be held.

We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for being so patient through this COVID-19 Crisis caring for “OUR” Taunt Marg.

To offer your condolences to the family, visit www.oursoFHPierrePart.com.

Ourso Funeral Home of Pierre Part is in charge of arrangements.