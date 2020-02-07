Mary Williams Butler, 86, a resident of Patterson, La. and native of Bayou Sale, La., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:35 pm at her residence.

Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday January 8, 2020 at the Railroad Avenue Church of Christ 1105 Railroad Avenue Morgan City, La., with Stanley Rankins officiating the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville, La.

Mary leaves her legacy of love with her two sons, Neal W. Butler and David A. Butler; a daughter, Berthena Butler-King all of Patterson, La.; one sister, Mrs. Harry (JoAnn) Benjamin of New Orleans, La.; fifteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, her parents, and a granddaughter.

