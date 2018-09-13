Mary Wallis, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Wallis of Franklin and Lamark Wallis of Houma; two daughters, Tiffany Stokes of Morgan City and April Wallis of Houma; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Walter Williams of Houma; a sister, Kathryn Valentine of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.