Mary Ruffin Durall, 78, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Terrebonne General Hospital.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Phillippe Durrall Sr. of Morgan City; four sons, Phillip Durrall Jr. of Verdunville, Glen Durall of Morgan City, and Andrea Durall and Dalton Durall, both of Lafayette; three daughters, Shella Coleman of Tyler, Texas, Thetis L. Durall of Morgan City and Nelda Durall of Lafayette; four brothers, Maurice Ruffin of Patterson, Dale Watson of Charleston, West Virginia, Irving Ruffin of New Iberia and Marvin Ruffin of Morgan City; three sisters, Vergie Seymor and Linda Coleman, both of California and Berita Ruffin of Morgan City; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.