MARY ROBICHEAUX LAJAUNIE

December 28, 1947 – August 1, 2017

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 19, 2017, at 12 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin for Mary Louise Robicheaux LaJaunie, with a gathering of family and friends which began at 9 a.m. She was laid to rest in Perpetual Park Cemetery. Deacon Gerald Bourg conducted the services.

Mary, a native and lifelong resident of Franklin, passed away at the age of 69 on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Sidney Paul LaJaunie Jr.; five sons, Richard LaJaunie, Billy LaJaunie, Anthony LaJaunie and his wife Monica, Carl LaJaunie and his wife Cheri, and Gerald LaJaunie and his wife Jenna; two step-children, Kirt LaJaunie and Lora L. Morvant; 16 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Joseph Robicheaux and Louise Picard Robicheaux; and two brothers, Ronald Robicheaux and Lester Robicheaux.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.