Mary Pauline Peters Pinkston, 88, a resident of Berwick, LA and native of Bogalusa, LA, , passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at 2:45 AM at the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Raymond Pinkston, Jr.; her parents, Everette Sr. and Charity Peters; two brothers, L.J. Peters and Everette Peters, Jr.; two sisters, Juanita Peters and Vivian L. Peters Percy.

Mary leaves to mourn her passing those who celebrate her life: a son, Gil Ray Pinkston of Augusta, GA; two daughters, Stacey Fabray Pinkston-Harvey of Houma, LA and Erica Elizabeth Pinkston-Williams of Waldorf, MD; her five grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; her sister Mrs. Melvin (Emelda Peters) Kennerly of Jacksonville, FL; a sister-in-law; a brothers-in-law; her nieces, her nephews; her god-children; a dear friend, and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel/postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, a private graveside service will be held. Mary will be entombed in the Mausoleum Section of the Morgan City Cemetery. Graveside Services will be accessible by viewing the family's personal Facebook pages upon time of the services.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.