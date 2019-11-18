Mary Marroy Chappell, a native of Pierre Part and resident of Morgan City Healthcare, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the age of 93.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Chappell; sister, Theresa Hue; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clara Amelie LeBlanc of Paincourtville and Joseph Simon Marroy of Brusly St. Martin; sisters, Bessie Giroir, Mildred Rivere, Beatrice Giroir, Nora Mae Theriot and Allie Jensonne; and brothers, Camille Marroy and Kenneth Marroy.

Visitation was Monday, November 18, 2019, at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial followed at St. Joseph the Worker Church at 11 a.m., the Rev. Al Davidson officiating. Entombment followed in the church mausoleum.

To offer your condolences to the family, visit www.oursofhPierrePart.com.

Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part was in charge of arrangements.