October 14, 1938 — February 5, 2021

Mary Marcantel Bellard, 82, a resident of Patterson for the past 56 years, passed from this life into eternity on Friday, February 5, 2021, surrounded in love at her home. Born in Oakdale, LA on October 14, 1938, Mary was the eldest of four children born to Hillary and Mary Marcantel.

Her memory will be forever cherished by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian Bellard Sr. and Pauline Bellard; daughters-in-law, Carmen Bellard and Myla Bellard Bartenope; nine grandchildren, Kurt Bellard Jr., Kimberly Bellard, Christina Lange, Brian Bellard Jr., Jessica St. Martin, Andrea Bellard, Angela Mahaffey, Rodney Bellard Jr. and April Bellard; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one nephew; and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Louis Bellard Sr.; four children, Kurt Bellard Sr., Charlene Bellard Wetsel, Rodney Bellard Sr. and Ray Bellard Jr.; her mother, Mary Delphine Fuselier Marcantel; her father and his wife, Hillary and Montrell Marcantel; and her three siblings, Loretia Plemons, Frances Daugherty and Simon Marcantel.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at which time the Holy Rosary will be prayed followed by dismissal from the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Monsignor J. Douglas Courville, JCL will be the Celebrant for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband and children.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Patterson Healthcare Center, Dr. Natalie Dishman, Dr. Francis Metz III, and Journey Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Mary.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.