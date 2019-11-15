MARY MADELEINE WHIT

Mary Madeleine White, age 12, a resident an native of Franklin, La. and one of God’s heavenly little Angels, went home to glory on November 3, 2019, at 11: 39 p.m. in Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Mary was also a student at Franklin Jr. High School.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 907 Main St., Franklin, La., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral service also Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. The Interment will take place in St. John Cemetery, Pecot Street, Franklin, La.

Mary is survived by her parents: Maisha White Collins of Franklin, La. and Eddie Weaver of Atlanta, GA.; (1) brother: David Benyamin White of Franklin, La.; (3) sisters: Yvette Cherie White and Akua Imami Collins both of Franklin, La., and Brittany Weaver of Atlanta, GA.; grandparents, Carol Bolden (Larry) Swain of Franklin, La. and Michael White of Los Angeles, Calif.; great grandmother, Charity S. Bolden of Franklin, La.

Officiating Minister is Pastor Sheron A. Steward and Bishop Lee A. Steward, Glory Ministeries Int., Inc., 526 Martin L. King Blvd., Franklin, La., Pastor Darlene A. Moore Asbury United Methodist Church

The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.

The family will be accepting monetary donations toward Mary M. White’s funeral Service.

Donations may be received at Otis Mortuary, Inc. 501 Willow Street, Franklin, La. 70538, or call 337-828-4070.