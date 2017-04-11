March 28, 1931- April 9, 2017

Mary Lee Wallace, 86, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in her home.

She was born in Stuttgurt, Arkansas, on March 28, 1931, the daughter of Charles Raymond Higgerson and Beulah Mae Liddell.

Mary was a devout Christian and spent much of her time dedicated to her church, Bayou L’Ourse Baptist Church. She taught both Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She also had a “green thumb” and enjoyed gardening in her flower beds. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, Wilson Lee Hebert Sr. and wife Mary of Houston, and Robert “Bobby” Paul Hebert of Bayou L’Ourse; eight grandchildren, Wilson Lee Hebert Jr., Jason Hebert, Chad Hebert, Alicia Hebert, Jackie Hebert Ball, Mary Lee Raymond, Robert Hebert III and Crissy Hebert; many great-grandchildren; and her church family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Raymond Higgerson and Beulah Mae Liddell; son, Johnny Hebert; brother, Charles Raymond Jr; and great-grandson, Dustin Raymond.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Bayou L’Ourse Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. with visitation preceding until 8:30 p.m.