Mary Lee Savoie Aucoin, 76, a native of Franklin and resident of Berwick, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

She is survived by two children, Polly Cedatol of New Iberia and Phillip Aucoin of Berwick; a grandchild; a great-grandchild; a brother, Darrell Savoie of DeQuincy; and a sister, Beulah Bourliea of New Iberia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, a sister, and two brothers.

Visitation was Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial followed in in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.