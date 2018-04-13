Mary L. Broussard Richard, 80, a native of Vermilion Parish and resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Mary spent her life as a housewife and a mother, raising her five children. She loved to play bingo and cards with her family and friends. She loved her family and cherished the time she got to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She recently loved going on cruises with her family.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Hattie R. Lawton of Bayou Vista and Melanie Dietz and husband, Ricky of Lake Arthur; three sons, Herman J. Richard Jr. and wife, Donna of Bayou Vista, David Richard and wife, Robin of Bayou Vista and Berwick Police Chief James Richard and wife, Nickie Aucoin of Berwick; 13 grandchildren, Lauren, Joshua, Matthew, Brandon, Elizabeth, Amanda, Brittany, Meagan, Allison, Steve, Trevor, Marissa and Jayden along with seven great-grandchildren, Finn, Thomas, Emma Lynn, Rosemary, Annabelle, James and Barry; one sister, Roberta Sexton of Lafayette; and one brother, Silveste Clevelin Broussard of Patterson.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Claence and Ozite Guidry Broussard; husband, Herman J. Richard Sr.; two brothers, Norris Broussard and Nodley Broussard; and two sisters, Dorothy Jones and Blanche Jeanette Hall.

Pallbearers: Herman Richard Jr., David Richard, James Richard, Joshua Richard, Matthew Lawton and Brandon Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m. The visitation will resume from 9:00 a.m. until the time of dismissal on Saturday at the funeral home. Following Mass, Mary will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.