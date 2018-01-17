Mary Henslee Verret

Mary Henslee Verret

Wed, 01/17/2018 - 11:05am zachary fitzgerald

Mary Henslee Verret, 62, a native of Kassel, Germany, and resident of Bayou Vista, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by a son, Roy Verret Jr. of Bayou Vista; her husband, Roy Verret Sr. of Franklin; three brothers, Michael Henslee of Sorrento, Florida, Mark Henslee of Franklin, and Shane Hoya of Bayou Vista; one sister, Lorraine Sinitere of Berwick; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Thursday, 5-9 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home, and will resume Friday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018