Mary “Hazel” Gregory Landry Roy, 88, a resident Patterson and former resident of Ponchatoula, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

She was born on September 8, 1928, in Theriot, the daughter of Theophile and Marie Gregory.

Hazel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. She was also an accomplished florist. She began her career as a licensed florist at Flowers by Sandra, before continuing as an associate at Walmart.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Harold A Roy of Pineville; sons, Michael Lee Landry and wife Cynthia of Bayou Vista, David Lee Landry and wife Jennifer of Bayou Vista; daughters, Dianna Landry LeBlanc of Franklin, Sybil Landry Lasseigne and husband Don of Bayou Vista, Cheryl Landry Breaux and husband Marvin of Patterson; stepsons, Charlie Roy of Pineville, Michael Roy and wife Donna of Mississippi; stepdaughter, Monica Heckler and husband Brad of Pineville, Maxine Campbell and husband James of Georgia; 14 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; and a host of extended family members, as well as her dog, “Gracie.”

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Adam Landry; parents, Theophile and Marie Gregory; brothers, Norris, Morris, Norbert, Andrew, A.D., William Gregory; and sister, Marie Menard.

Visitation services will be held Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Twin City Funeral Home from 5:00PM until 9:00PM, with a rosary recited at 7:00PM, and resume Friday, May 5, 2017 from 11:00AM until 2:30PM. After the procession to Holy Cross Catholic Church, a Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Mnsr. J. Douglas Courville, will be begin at 3:00PM. Hazel will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.