Mary Grace Waller McCarter, 81, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away July 20, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 East Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, SC, with the Reverend Ryan Tucker officiating. A Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, July 22, at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Orangeburg.

Mary was born in Gilbert, La. She was the daughter of the late Marvin Waller and the late Lucille McDuff Waller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Capital Campaign, 1240 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to a charity of one’s choice.

