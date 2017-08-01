Mary Gier, 87, a native of Devine, Texas and former resident of Franklin, died July 31, 2017, in Orange, Texas.

She is survived by three children, Priscilla G. Luke of Orange, Texas, Robert Gier of Vinton, and Eddie Allen of Huffman, Texas; 15 grandchildren (two from Morgan City); 15 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, James Evans, Euel Evans, Ina Overstreet and Billie Jo Evans.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons and two daughters.

Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.