MARY FONTENOT GUIDRY

Mon, 02/22/2021 - 11:02am

Mary Fontenot Guidry, 58, a native of Mamou and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Weston Guidry of Patterson; three sons, Andrew Guidry of Berwick, Weston Guidry III of Taft, Texas and Brandon Guidry of Patterson; a daughter, Sasha Mayon of Bayou Vista; a brother, Hebert Fontenot Jr. of Bayou L’Ourse; Sarah East of Vinton and Debra Jagneaux of Patterson; 13 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson.
Visitation and services were Sunday at Twin City Funeral Home, who was in charge of arrangements.

