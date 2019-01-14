Mary Elizabeth Singleton, 79, a native of San Antonio and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Walmsley United Methodist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Sherree Singleton and Wilbert Singleton III, both of Morgan City, Joseph Singleton of Patterson, Darroll Singleton of Tacoma, Washington, Cassandra Thomas, Cheryell Singleton, Vince Murray and Reginald Davis, all of Morgan City; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Browder; two adopted sons; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, her parents and her stepfather.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.