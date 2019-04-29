Mary Elaine Jones

Mary Elaine Jones, 65, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

She is survived by her companion; two sons, August Jones and Elwood Jones, both of Lake Charles; three daughters, Patricia Gant and Victoria Johnson, both of Morgan City, and Delicia Shellton of Denver; three brothers, Herbert Jones, Conley Jones and Anthony Jones, all of Siracusa; three sisters, Norma Jones and Ara Ramagos, both of Siracusa, and Almetria Franklin of Verdunville; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, two brothers and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.