Article Image Alt Text

MARY BUTLER

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 1:01pm

Mary Butler, 87, a resident of Patterson, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her residence.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020