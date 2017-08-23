Mary B. Henderson, 68, a native and resident of Berwick, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Grove Baptist Church in Morgan City. Interment will follow in the Berwick Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Harold Henderson Sr. of Berwick; two sons, Harold Henderson Jr. and Brian Henderson, both of Berwick; one daughter, Tammie Johnson of Berwick; one brother, Clarence Black Jr. of Berwick; three sisters, Ruth Black of Berwick, Deidre Robinson of Harker Heights, Texas and Colleen Roberson of Decatur, Georgia; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

Otis Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.