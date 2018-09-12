Mary Ann Wallis, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 4:22 a.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, September 17, 2018 at St. Matthews Baptist Church located at 3966 Hwy 311 in Houma. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Wallis of Franklin and Lamark Wallis; of Houma, daughters, Mrs. Dion (Tiffany) Stokes of Morgan City and April Wallis of Houma; eighteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, Walter Williams (Geralyn); sister, Kathryn Valentine; all of Houma and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, parents, two brothers, and two sisters,

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Franklin-Morgan City and Jeanerette.