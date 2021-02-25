Mary Ann Griffin, 52, a native of Berwick and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing required. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.

She is survived by a sister, Mona Walker of Lafayette; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, two sisters, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

