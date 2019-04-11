MARY ANN BOUTTE-HARRIS

Mary Ann Boutte-Harris, 59, a resident of Patterson, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center.
Services will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at New Mount Esther Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Harris of Patterson; children, Sidney Boutte and Summer Leday, both of Patterson; stepchildren, Laquinta Tate and Darrell Harris Jr., both of Baton Rouge, and Nehemiah Augustus of Memphis, Tennessee; her mother, Bertha Jefferson of Houston; two sisters, Hope Chatman and Leslie Smith, both of Patterson; one brother, Lenn Bourgeois of Berwick; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, a grandson, a brother and her stepmother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

