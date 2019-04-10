Mary Ann Boutte-Harris, 59, a resident of Patterson, La. passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 5:15 am at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the New Mount Esther Baptist Church in Morgan City (Siracusa), La. at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Charles Otis Sr. will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson, La.

Memories of Mary Ann will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Darrell Harris of Patterson, La.; her children, Sidney Boutte and Summer Leday both of Patterson, La.; other children to her marriage to her husband, Mrs. Anthony (Laquinta Alexander)-Tate Sr. and Darrell Harris, Jr. both of Baton Rouge, La. and Nehemiah Augustus of Memphis, TN; her mother, Bertha G. Jefferson of Houston, TX; two sisters, Mrs. Craig (Hope) Chatman and Leslie Smith both of Patterson, La.; one brother, Lenn Bourgeois of Berwick, La.; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father, a grandson, a brother, and a stepmother.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.