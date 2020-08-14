Article Image Alt Text

MARY ANGELA 'ANGIE' ORTIS

Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:07am

Mary Angela “Angie” Ortis, 54, a resident of Morgan City, passed away at her home, Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Angie was born August 31, 1965, in Shreveport, the daughter of Mary Nini Guidroz and Guy Guidroz.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her mother, Mary Nini Guidroz of Morgan City; brother, Mark Guidroz and wife Ashley of New Orleans; nephew, Guy Guidroz; Niece, Olivia Guidroz, both of New Orleans; companion, Malcolm Patterson of Morgan City.

Angie was preceded in death by her father, Guy Guidroz.

