August 16, 1939 — May 18, 2020

Mary Agatha Weber Selvey Besse, 80, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Legacy Healthcare of Morgan City.

Mary was born on August 16, 1939, in Osage, Iowa, the daughter of George Weber and Stella Hemann Weber.

Mary was a proud homemaker who raised her children and also fostered many other children over the years. In her free time, Mary was a talented seamstress who loved to sew; she was also a very involved member of the St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church where she taught Catechism for many years.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Steven Besse of Broussard, Christopher Besse and wife Kristin of Central, and Timothy Besse and wife Kimberly of Morgan City; two daughters, Kathy LaBouve and husband Lonnie of Berwick, and Judith Besse Bergeron and husband Ted of Morgan City; 13 grandchildren, Ricky, Lee, Stevie, Teddy, Megan, Derek, Austin, Cameron, Tyler, Brennan, Katelyn, Hunter and Andrew; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Weber of Sheldon, Missouri and Martin Weber and wife Connie of Pittsburg, Kansas; and one sister, Sandra Von Stratten and husband Vern of Nevada, Missouri.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, George and Stella Hemann Weber; her husband of 45 years, Emory Charles Besse; her first husband, Leland Selvey; one son, Dennis Besse; one grandson, Travis LaBouve; two brothers, Jerome Weber and Duane Weber; and two sisters, Norma Jean Weber and Caroline Weber.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Henry Sebastian celebrating Mass. Prior to Mass a visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. with a rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 75 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and 142 for the Mass. Those attending the Mass are required to wear a mask upon entering the church. The family wants to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.