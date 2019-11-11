September 1, 1943 — November 7, 2019

Marvin Lee Verret, 76, a resident of Patterson, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Marvin was born on September 1, 1943, in Bayou Chene, the son of Jessie and Lottie Wisdom Verret.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Mary Grace Landry Verret of Patterson; two daughters, Allison Wood and companion Glenn Horsley of Denham Springs, and Amanda Robertson and husband Clark of Houma; seven grandchildren, Brittany Torgrimson, Jessica Torgrimson, Lesley Torgrimson, Seth Browning, Tyler Wood, Neil Robertson and Jess Robertson; and three great-grandchildren, Bailey Torgrimson, Emma Bair and Mia Bair.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Lottie Wisdom Verret; one brother, Wesley Verret; and four sisters, Bertha Coussou, Theresa Seneca, Gracie Carline and Dorothy Lajaunie.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 12:10 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. A visitation was held from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the parish hall with a rosary being prayed at 11:30 a.m. Following Mass, Marvin was laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.