April 11, 1945 - July 26, 2017

Marvin Compton, 72, a native of Cleveland, Mississippi and a resident of Berwick for the past 30 years, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center after suffering a short bout of cancer.

Marvin worked as a Purchasing Supervisor for Mobil Oil until 1990, then began working and evangelizing his faith and love for his Lord and Savior. Marvin was a friend to everyone he met, was one who never met a stranger and always helped someone in need.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jovita; two sons, Marty of Flora, Mississippi, and Cameron Dennis and JeanAnn of Brandon, Mississippi; and his daughter, Cassandra and Ronnie Bracken of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron Andy, Mianna

Juilette and Mina Jolie; a sister, Sue Tilley of Ethelsville, Alabama; and special aunts, Margaret Huey of Ecru, Mississippi and Betty Hollingsworth of Cleveland, Mississippi.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virdia Compton; and brother, David Compton.

The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, July 28, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home and again on Saturday, July 29, 2017, from 8 a.m. until time of services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a rosary being prayed at 9 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Marvin being laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum following services. Military honors will be rendered by The East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.