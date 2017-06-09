Marva Ricardo Paul, 78, a resident and native of Franklin, died Sunday June 4, 2017, at Iberia Medical Center Extended Care Hospital in New Iberia.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church in Franklin, with a rosary at 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the Perpetual Park Cemetery in Franklin.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Paul of Franklin; a sister, Magnolia Baker of New Orleans; two daughters, Karla Vappie of Baldwin and Marla Chirdon of New Orleans; a son, Raphael Paul of Morgan City; four grandchildren; and a host of extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.