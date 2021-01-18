September 12, 1929 — January 14, 2021

Martin DeHart Jr., 91, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Martin was born on September 12, 1929 in Bayou Schaffer, the son of Martin DeHart Sr. and Laura Rink DeHart.

Martin was a boat captain for many years; because of this, he loved being in the outdoors and navigating the waterways of Louisiana. He was also a commercial fisherman and trapper. He loved spending time with his family and loved to tell a good joke to anyone who would listen. The family would like to thank the Tupelo Street Gang for always looking out for him and checking on him.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Robert DeHart and wife Donna of Alaska, Harris DeHart and wife Stephanie of Berwick, and Marty DeHart and wife Nat of Berwick; three daughters, Renee M. DeHart and Barry of Patterson, Marlene Driskill and husband Tommy of Berwick, and Janice Primeaux and husband Ray of Patterson; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Allen DeHart of Morgan City; and one sister, Betty Sons of Missouri.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Sr. and Laura Rink DeHart; his wife, Marjorie Dontay DeHart; one son, Ronald J. DeHart; one granddaughter, Lindsay DeHart; two brothers, Stanley DeHart and Justin DeHart; and three sisters, Dorothy Hebert, Anna Faye Miller and Margaret Chatham.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home with Rev. Ann Sutton officiating. A visitation was held from 9 a.m. until service time. Following the services Martin was laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.