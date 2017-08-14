May 16, 1947-August 11, 2017

Marta Mire, age 70, a native of Greenville, Mississippi and a resident of Morgan City, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, with her son at her side. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Mire of Morgan City; son, Scott P. Mire and his wife, Margie; their children, Jordan and Addison Mire; son, Shane P. Mire and his wife, Renée; and brother, Carlton F. Ray and his wife, Alta Ray.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie F. Ray and Bertie Calton Ray.

The family requests that visitation be observed Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2015, from 9 a.m. until time of services at noon at First Baptist Church in Morgan City. She will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following services.